Weekly update of COVID situation – week 41

In the Infection Radar survey last week, the percentage of participants with COVID-19 like complaints remained the same (6.2%) as compared to the week before (6%). The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported to the Municipal Public Health Services (GGDs) increased, +24%, compared to the week before.

The number of people who were tested for COVID-19 by the GGD also increased (+31%). On 27 September 2022, the reproduction number based on reported positive tests was 1.13 (1.07 – 1.19). The number of new hospital admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 increased (+24%) compared to the week before.

Sewage surveillance

In week 39 (26 September – 2 October 2022), sewage surveillance showed that the national average viral load increased significantly compared to the previous week, rising by 75%. In the first half of week 40 (3 – 5 September), the average number of virus particles continue to increase, rising by +18%. The Omicron BA.5 variant and all its sub-variants are still detected most frequently in sewage surveillance, and BA.4 was also observed more frequently again.

Virus variants from pathogen surveillance

RIVM has observed various Omicron sub-variants in pathogen surveillance. Since June 2022, BA.5 has been the dominant variant in the Netherlands. At this point, pathogen surveillance shows that the percentages of BA.2.75 and BA.4.6 are slowly increasing. BA.4.6, BA.2.75 and several sub-variants of BA.5 seem to have minor specific mutations that enable them to more easily evade the immunity built up against COVID-19 (by vaccination or previous infection). It is still too early to assess whether the new sub-variants will lead to a further increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections, separate from the expected increase due to the seasonal effect. These sub-variants seem to be increasing slowly in the Netherlands and in a number of surrounding countries.

Numbers

According to the RIVM updates, last week 23,693 persons reported positive corona test results as compared to 19,031 persons, week before. There were 693 persons newly hospitalised as compared to 561, the week before. The COVID-19 related mortality number decreased to 39 as compared to 20 deaths, the week before.

Source: RIVM.nl

Translated by: Yawar Abbas