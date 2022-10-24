Another protest in Eindoven against Iranian regime

Protests against the repression in Iran will be held again on 18 Septemberplein in downtown Eindhoven next Saturday.

The organisation says it is demonstrating for the right to life and to defend human dignity. To show solidarity with the struggle of Iranian women and the Iranian people”.

Earlier this month, hundreds of Iranians and other sympathisers already took action against the regime in Tehran. There were also protests in other cities in the Netherlands, following the unrest and mass demonstrations in Iran.

Suppression

For months, Iranians have been taking to the streets in their own country against repression. They are demanding more freedoms. Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, protests in Iran have been very fierce. Amini was arrested for violating the dress code for women and did not survive. She was not wear her headscarf in accordance with government standards.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan