Extra compensation in Eindhoven for people who cannot make ends meet

On top of the national support packages, the municipality of Eindhoven is going to offer an additional €350 compensation to residents who can no longer pay their energy bills. This is according to a letter from the College of Mayor and Alderpersons to the city council.

The amount thus comes from the municipality itself, on top of the schemes from The Hague. “For the lowest incomes, the national measures do not yet provide sufficient relief”, write the mayor and alderpersons. That is why the council is now proposing an additional local energy allowance.

Assistance

Families with an income up to 120 per cent of the social assistance level are eligible for the supplement. The city council stresses that an increasing number of households falling outside this level are also struggling. These residents do not receive a €350 supplement, but can make use of special assistance, which is meant for necessary expenses that are not reimbursed through other schemes.

Earlier, the city council announced its intention to provide poor residents with extra assistance for rising energy prices.

Source: Studi040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan