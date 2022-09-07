Price tag renovation swimming pool De Smelen amounts to almost three million euros

Swimming pool De Smelen in Geldrop is being refurbished. There is now a renovation plan, with a cost of €2.7,000,000.

The renovation should ensure that the outdated pool will be able to continue for the next fifteen years. Indoor and outdoor pool will be refurbished, including new water purification installations and greenery. De Smelen is also more energy efficient, with new insulation and solar panels.

The bill for the refurbishment ultimately lies with Sportfondsen. Laco BV has merged into that company. A large part, almost €2,000,000, will be advanced by the municipality. Sportfondsen will then pay this back in instalments. The city council still has to approve the investment and the plan.

Furthermore, Sportfondsen will investigate whether other sports can be offered in the complex besides swimming.

