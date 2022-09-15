Eindhoven fails to meet deadline for permit applications

The Municipality of Eindhoven failed to respond to 87 permit applications relating to room rental and house division within the statutory period. As a result, the municipality must now approve these 87 applications.

The majority of these have been correctly granted, but some applications that should have been refused have also been approved. How many permits are involved and how serious the shortcomings are will be announced later.

The Municipality of Eindhoven has announced that it is investigating options to limit the adverse consequences of the granting of permits. In addition, applicants are obliged to provide a fireproof and structurally safe building, the Commission reports. There must also be house rules, so that local residents do not experience any nuisance.

Objection

In addition, the Municipal Executive has announced that local residents can also object to permits granted, after which they can still be heard.

Since 2019, homeowners have had to meet stricter conditions to obtain a permit to divide homes.

Deadline expired

They must be dealt with by the municipality within eight weeks – that period can be extended once by another six ways. There is also the option of suspending an application, whereby the municipality can meet with permit applicants to jointly determine a period within which the permit application will be assessed.

The latter has not happened, the council informed the city council. Measures are taken in the organization of the municipality to prevent similar blunders in the future.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez