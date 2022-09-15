Eindhoven having trouble housing refugees

Since 2018, the Municipality of Eindhoven has had great difficulty housing refugees. This is according to figures from the municipality.

In 2017, around three hundred refugees were assigned a home in the municipality, more than a hundred than the target at the time. Since 2018, however, things have deteriorated.

That year, 210 refugees were housed, while there should have been about three hundred. The following year, in 2019, the same thing happened. Of the 278 refugees who had to be housed, only 199 actually got a house.

2020 and 2021

In 2020 and 2021, approximately 210 and 390 refugees respectively had to be allocated a home. The Municipality of Eindhoven succeeded in providing only about 160 and 350 refugees with a home.

In 2022, the municipality is on track to meet the quota. In the first half of the year, 138 refugees were given a home, 21 more than was needed according to the target.

Flow

Nevertheless, 114 refugees have not been accommodated in the past five and a half years. This is undoubtedly due to the housing shortage in the city. This not only ensures that refugees, but actually no one with a low to average income can still find a home.

Eindhoven says that if too few refugees move through, the municipality will enter into discussions with the housing associations. As a result of these numbers, there is no need to change the policy, the municipality reports.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez