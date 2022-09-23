DAF and ASML employees to earn 11 percent more

Workers at DAF, ASML, and VDL, among others, are going to make significant gains in the short term. The unions reached an agreement with employers in the Metalelektro on Wednesday night.

The Metalelektro is an important sector for the Brainport region, which includes ASML, DAF, and VDL.

Employees in the sector with an average wage will receive at least 7.5% more from December 1. An additional 3.5% is to be added after a year, while employers will also pay €60 in pension premiums for employees.

Unions will also get more access to the work floor: unions will now be allowed to reach workers through internal communication channels of the companies.

Strikes

It is surprising that the unions reached an agreement with the employers so quickly. Previously, there were months of strikes before an agreement was reached with employers in the sector, many of whom are in the Brainport region. A total of 150,000 people are members of the collective bargaining agreement.

Battle not necessary

Such a battle from the workers was not necessary this time. Albert Kuiper, director of FNV Metaal, says he is happy with the agreement and the short time it took to reach it.

“In these times when a lot of people can barely make ends meet, we want the wage increase to reach people as quickly as possible. That is why we wanted to reach an agreement with the employers now. Now on December 1, 2022, a substantial wage increase will actually be paid. This agreement will make daily life more affordable for all 150,000 workers.”

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.