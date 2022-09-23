Expats cook in Café Eindhoven restaurant : ‘This tikka masala is mother’s recipe’

Café Restaurant Eindhoven sees more and more people from all corners of the world coming to the city. To bring these expats and native Eindhoven residents closer together, an international guest chef is now invited every month, to prepare dishes. The first expat chef is Kashfi Fatima from India.

Her version of chicken masala was served last night at Café Restaurant Eindhoven in the heart of the city. The table was filled with people anxiously waiting to see how Kashfi’s dish would taste. With nothing but praise, the food was received by the guests.

Kashfi: “I picked the specific spices myself to make the authentic chicken tikka masala from India with my personal touch. It is, of course, based on my mother’s recipes.”

In the coming months, the restaurant in the heart of Eindhoven will invite several international guest chefs. Every Wednesday there will be the opportunity for anyone who wants, to join the “community table” with a new dish and a new chef each time.

Ruud van den Muijzenberg says: “The ‘community table’ is set weekly for anyone who wants to join. Expats and other Eindhoven residents come together over dinner. Because what connects more than food?

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.