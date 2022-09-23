‘Sick leave’ causes long queues at Eindhoven Airport

Things had improved a bit for a while and the long queues at Eindhoven Airport were almost not there. However, this week the long lines are back.

On Wednesday, there was a long queue of passengers in front of the terminal. The airport announced earlier that it did not expect these lines to recur – unless exceptional situations arose.

“It is due to a combination of factors. For example, in security, where the biggest bottleneck is, we have had a few staff calling in sick in recent days,” said a spokesperson.

New people

“On top of that, there are a lot of new people working in security. In some cases, they still need to be trained. In addition, not everyone is allowed to work in every section. At the scan point, people have to pass a screening before they are allowed to work there. Those screenings are delayed at the moment,” reports the spokesperson.

Schiphol

Finally, the chaos in Schiphol Airport is also affecting Eindhoven Airport. “Many people who were supposed to fly via Schiphol are now rebooking their flights. That is why we have exceptionally high occupancy rates in the planes – almost every flight is packed,” says the spokesman.

And an old problem is also surfacing as a result. “Like the summer, many passengers are arriving at the airport too early. That too causes these long lines.”

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.