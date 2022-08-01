Eindhoven’s Lova la Grand bags second place at the BMX World Cup

Lova la Grand put in a great performance this weekend at the BMX World Championships in France. The Eindhoven rider finished second in Nantes. In an exciting final, she narrowly lost to the British winner.

The UCI BMX Racing World Championships returned to France, this time to Nantes, from 26 to 31 July. A new 450m track was created in the city’s Parc des expositions for this event. Cyclists from all over the world can compete in twenty-three categories here.

La Grand won a silver in the ‘Girls 9’ class. Out of the 66 participants from all over the world, eight proceeded to the final. In the final race, La Grand’s British opponent crossed the line just a little faster at the end, which put La Grand in second place.

European Championship

For the young Eindhoven BMX rider, it is already her second success in a short time. About three weeks ago, she finished third at the European Championships in Belgium.