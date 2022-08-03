Crisis accommodation Best almost ready for refugees: ‘Tight planning, but it works’

The emergency accommodation for asylum seekers in the Naestenbest sports hall in Best is almost ready for the arrival of 125 refugees. That the municipality has made known.

Initially, the asylum seekers would come on Tuesday from Waalre, where there is still a crisis. That date has now been moved up one day for logistical reasons. 225 asylum seekers, originally from the application center in Ter Apel, will be given a place in a sports hall in Best or Heeze on Wednesday.

“It is a tight logistical schedule, but we are going to make it. Some fifteen to twenty employees of the municipality are helping to get everything ready”, a municipal spokeswoman says. “A lot of things and personnel are moving with us from Waalre, such as the catering, the cleaning and the security. Bicycles and lockers have already been placed here, tomorrow the beds will come to Best”.

On Wednesday afternoon, Best’s city council members will get a look at the crisis shelter. Presumably, the asylum seekers will arrive in the evening.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob