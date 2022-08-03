40 years of La Tuniña, shining centerpiece during Tuna Festival

La Tuniña, the oldest active Tuna Feminina in the world, will soon celebrate its 40th anniversary.

To celebrate this with them, many female Tuna groups will come to Eindhoven in September for the traditional Noche de Tuna. Tuna groups are part of a centuries-old Spanish tradition, in which students played and sang around to raise money to pay for their studies.

In 1964, the Spanish Tuna tradition was introduced in Eindhoven. Since then, Tuna Ciudad de Luz, the male Tuna group, and since 1982 La Tuniña, the female Tuna group, have been an integral part of the Eindhoven street scene.

This year the Noche de Tuna takes place on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 September. On Friday, September 16, the Tuna’s will travel through the city and give performances in various bars in the center of Eindhoven. On Saturday afternoon, September 17, there will be stage performances in the Wim van Doorne Muziekkiosk in Stadswandelpark.

More information: La Tuniña — Tuna Feminina de Eindhoven (tunina.nl)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob