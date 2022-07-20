Reception Microlab Eindhoven forced to send away some 60 refugees

The refugee shelter in Microlab had to evict between 50 and 70 refugees last Friday. The refugees did not have the Ukrainian nationality.

“It is very unfortunate that we had to do that”, Thijs Eradus, of Springplank040, who manages the shelter, says. “We were full and at the same time we found out that a number of refugees were using the shelter illegally. So then you have to be a bringer of bad news, but there’s nothing we can do about that”.

Trade

The refugees reported themselves as people temporarily staying in Ukraine for work or study. But those documents were subsequently traded, Eradus suspects. “That suspicion is there, yes. It is quite possible that other non-Western refugees also saw their chance to enter the Netherlands and a trade in such documents started”.

COA

To stop this state of affairs, it was decided in The Hague that refugees from Ukraine, but without Ukrainian nationality, must follow the usual asylum procedure. So they shuld register with COA (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers).

“I don’t know if they will, though. The group that stayed here left on Friday, but whether they will actually report to COA I don’t dare say. It could also be that they are travelling to another city or country in an attempt to get in there”, Eradus says.

Heat in the shelter

It has been extremely hot in Eindhoven in recent days. They also noticed this in the shelter at Microlab and the old Rabobank office. “We try to combat the worst of the heat with water and ice. In addition, we have a good number of fans in all of the the shelters”, Eradus says.

“How many? Phew, we tried to purchase about ninety fans on Friday. We didn’t make that number, but we still came up with about fifty. They have been distributed across the various locations. That way we can still manage reasonably well”, Eradus says.

