PvdA wonders whether scheduled flights from Eindhoven Airport will continue as planned during the summer rush

The PvdA wants to know how the summer peak traffic will impact the flights scheduled to and from Eindhoven Airport. To find the answers, the party has asked questions at the council meeting.

The question arises due to the situation at Schiphol. Due to staff shortages, thousands of flights are getting cancelled at Schiphol at this peak period. Eindhoven Airport, too, has a shortage of staff. This caused some chaotic scenes during the May holidays, but no flights were cancelled.

Council member Murat Karatas and committee member Florian Lambert ask whether the airport has investigated the expected effects of staff shortages during the summer holidays. If not, the PvdA wants the municipal executive to cooperate with Eindhoven Airport to ensure that an analysis is carried out. The results should be shared with the city council.

If it were up to the PvdA, the Municipality of Eindhoven should try to assist the Airport in finding extra staff. The municipailty has various programmes to help Eindhoven residents find a job. Karatas and Lambert say that these include the House to Work and the participation programmes. These programmes might provide some of the extra staff needed at the airport.

source: Studio040