Para-athletic national championships in Eindhoven: ‘It takes willpower and discipline’

The National Para-athletics Championships were held in Eindhoven weekend. From long jump, shot put to 100 or 400 metres, the event covered it all.

Sixty-five athletes took part in the Dutch National Championships, and this time Paralympians were also present. “This is an important moment. Such events are always special. And I take second place here, which is nice”, says Paralympic wheels Carlos Anker after his race.

Participation

“Anyone with a disability is welcome, whether they are blind or missing two legs,” says Anne-Marijke Voets of the organisation. “Para athletics is a key event for Eindhoven Atletiek. By organising this, we notice an increase in the number of people with disabilities who are interested in joining us”.

What it takes

It is clear to both coaches and athletes what it takes to achieve a good performance. “It comes down to extra discipline, training, endurance and above all willpower,” said a trainer by the sideline. “But in addition to performance, fun is also very important, of course”.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha