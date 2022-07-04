Farmer threats cause long queues at the airport

Though the airport was not a target of today’s protests, the threat of roadblocks was felt at the airport. According to a spokesperson, this caused long queues outside. Later during the afternoon, the queues were resolved.

“People were already here at nine a.m., although their flight did not depart until four p.m. That makes no sense, because you can only check in your luggage three hours before the flight at the earliest. You can’t go through security earlier either.” However, people wanted to get to the airport before any roadblocks might make this impossible.

Agricultural vehicles

In retrospect, the concerns of many travellers turned out to be unfounded. Police say no agricultural vehicles were seen on roads around the airport. The police also carried out checks on the arterial roads, together with the Marechaussee [military police]. Although some vehicles were checked and some were returned, no further action was required.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha