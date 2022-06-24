Theme for Glow this year is ‘Urban Skin’

‘Urban Skin’ is the theme for this year’s Eindhoven’s light festival Glow. In November, light artworks by 20,000 students and installations with light and water will be shown.

The organization of Glow, a free event that attracted more than 700,000 visitors before the pandemic, announced this.

The theme refers to the involvement of residents during Glow in the design of the city. Skin is a reference to how light changes the urban landscape.

In addition to work by schoolchildren, large companies in the city are also involved. For example, ASML and DAF have each entered into a collaboration with light artists. Furthermore, there will be a project with ‘walking light street art’.

In total, more than thirty artworks can be seen on the Glow route between November 12 and 19.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.