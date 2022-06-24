Eindhoven wants to lead in 3D printing: ‘Technology changes society’

A tailor-made kneecap, a special knife for a bread maker, or an accordion. The applications and possibilities of 3D printing are endless. In the Klokgebouw at Strijp-S, it becomes evident what is possible with the technology these days.

70 companies from home and abroad present at Strijp-S showed how 3D technology is used in the industry during the 3D production Days. One-third of the companies are from the Brainport region.

Twenty years ago, when the first 3D printer was out, Bart Kooijmans was there. “I felt even then that this technology was going to impact industry and consumers. It turned out to be a disruptive technology that makes a difference in society.”

It is not surprising that the fair is in Eindhoven. With many companies involved in 3D printing, the city has ambitions. “Eventually, Eindhoven should become the capital of Northern Europe in the field of industrial 3D printing. And Eindhoven already is a bit of that,” says Bert-Jan Woertman, director of Mikrocentrum and Brainport expert.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.