KNMI warns of thunderstorms with rain and wind

KNMI warns of thunderstorms that will pass over the province on Friday afternoon. Locally, a lot of rain may fall. There is also a chance of hail and wind gusts of up to sixty kilometers per hour. The weather institute has issued a code yellow warning.

“It can really rain in the afternoon,” said Raymond Klaassen of Weerplaza Friday morning on the radio program “Wakker!” on Omroep Brabant.

Thirty millimeters of precipitation

This was also the case last night. “In Gilze en Rijen there was almost thirty millimeters of precipitation last night. There were between fifteen and twenty millimeters of rain in East Brabant.”

The nighttime thunderstorms dispelled the heat experienced during the day on Thursday. The temperatures reached 32 degrees in parts of Brabant. “That heat is gone now, but it is very humid because of all those showers.”

The temperatures dropped to 17 to 20 degrees around half past midnight Friday morning. In the afternoon, it will rise to 22/23 degrees. Raymond expects that Friday afternoon between the showers the sun will still break through.

Unstable weather

Next weekend the weather will remain unstable. “For example, on Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy in the west of the province with some showers during the day. A little sun in the east, the temperature will also rise a bit around twenty degrees in the west and 23 or 24 degrees in the east. But later in the day, through the night from Saturday to Sunday, we’ll have showers,” says Raymond.

Sunday during the day we will see exactly the opposite picture, according to Raymond. “Then the west shall have some sunshine. In the east, the chance of rain increases. A disturbance will pass over Germany and will probably also cover part of Brabant.”

Source: omroepbrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.