Winners of the TU/e contest 2022

The TU/e contest, a breeding ground for new ideas, startups, innovators and inventors, announced the winners of this year’s edition on 23 June. The closing event of the eighth edition of the contest was a great success, with the jury members, partner network, finalists and their supporters in attendance.

After an intense deliberation of the jury, SHIFT, MultiRotorResearch and SOLID were announced the winners of the Category Awards of the TU/e Contest. They won the Ideation, Prototyping and Student Teams awards, respectively, after an energetic finale hosted by Isolde Hallensleben.

Other winners during the Grand Finale held at the TU/e innovation Space included team iGEM, who won the Audience Award by receiving the most votes during the network Market and the show. Steunfonds Duurzaamheid chose PAKT as the team with the most sustainable idea and, therefore, winner of the Impact Award. SHIFT and a former participant of the contest, Aristotle Technologies, were selected as winners of the 4TU Impact Challenge Wildcards and secured tickets for Slush 2022 in Helsinki. At the same time, the ASML Makers Award went to XR Designer. During the Afterparty, Vanderlande awarded InCharge with the Logistics Innovation Award. The “Boost your Tech Career” Award by Mikrocentrum went to Better/e, whereas SOLID was announced the winner of the Shell Energy Transition Award.

Sixty projects in three categories, over 200 students from different fields of study, diverse backgrounds and motivations have come together to make this contest a success. Starting with the Kick-Off Event in March, followed by many workshops and coaching sessions, the teams made significant steps in their entrepreneurial journey. They developed many skills that they got to use during the Grand Finale. They repeatedly demonstrated why the Technical University of Eindhoven is known for being crème de la crème in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Did you miss the event? You can watch the video or read it in detail http://here. The TU/e Contest is initiated by TU/e innovation Space and is organised annually in collaboration with Soapbox.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

Source: TU/e Innovation campus