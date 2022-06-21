A new residential tower in Woensel will arise on the site of a burned-out flat. A residential tower of 45 meters high, with 125 apartments. It is to arise in the deserted place on the Dr. Cuyperslaan in the Eindhoven district of Woensel, where a flat burned down eight years ago.

“We have been working on this for five years. Next year we can finally start building”, says real estate manager Ronny Roos, who came up with a plan for the location together with developer Marc Reijs.

Fire

A large fire here in 2014 reduced a flat to ashes. Because the damage was so extensive, the remains were demolished. In the years that followed, rebuilding on the Dr. Cuyperslaan was considered. That took a long time, but now it seems that things are moving forward.

Construction Costs

“We have gone back in height and width,” says Roos. “It was going to be a tower of 70 metres high, but according to the municipality and architects that do not fit in with the environment. That is why we went back to 45 metres.” The apartments are sized between 60 and 200 square meters. Roos and project developer Marc Reijs will try to ensure that the apartments will be affordable. “That is the aim. Even if it takes a great deal of fitting and measuring. Construction costs continue to rise. These homes are in demand. There is little supply in Woensel when it comes to these types of homes.”

Support

The initiators have the support of the municipality, which also sells an adjacent site to the developers. It is currently the site of a Tamoil petrol station. Any objectors to the plans could still delay things. The aim is to start construction in the second half of next year. A year later, at the end of 2024, the first homes should go on sale.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Aysenur