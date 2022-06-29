Highest point of new Fontys campus building reached

A milestone for the new building on the Fontys Hogescholen campus in Eindhoven. The highest point of three new buildings has been reached.

The campus has been undergoing major construction for some time now. In a little over a year’s time, five Fontys study programmes will be housed here: People and Health, Paramedic University, Child and Education University, Pedagogy University and Social Studies University.

Cross-pollination

The three new buildings will soon be able to accommodate over 6,000 full-time students. They will also accommodate some 450 staff members. The departments share the facilities, also with a view to promoting cross-pollination and meetings. The most central building will include lecture halls, an events space and a restaurant.

Furthermore, the campus will have a more green character, and the buildings will be gasless, with heat and cold storage. All roofs are fitted with solar panels.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob