Muziekgebouw and Philharmonic to work together more intensively

The Eindhoven Muziekgebouw and ‘Philharmonie Zuidnederland’ (philharmonic orchestra) will be joining forces for another four years. The two organisations want to join forces further.

Until now, they have mainly worked together on the rental of halls and the use of all kinds of facilities. But the two organisations now also want to cooperate more intensively in the areas of marketing and cultural education. Furthermore, both institutions want to explore the possibilities of using digital applications to reach a wider audience.

“I am looking forward to exploring all the possibilities of strengthening each other, together with the Muziekgebouw. Making classical symphonic music accessible to everyone, that is the objective”, Intendant Stefan Rosu, of the Philharmonie Zuidnederland, says.

The new cooperation agreement will run until the summer of 2026.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob