Staff shortage in the region becomes more acute

Vacancies are many, but there are not enough candidates to take up the jobs. Many companies in the Eindhoven region are amazed because vacancies are not being filled. “It is painful. Our employees have to work harder to fill the gaps.”

According to the figures from the UWV, the labor market in the Southeast Brabant region is tight. Per job seeker, there are more than five vacancies. Reason enough for local SMEs and Ergon to organize a job fair. It can put focus on the problem and offer clarity. Whether in healthcare, logistics, hospitality, or technology: employers are short of people everywhere.

Paul van der Linde of the supermarket Jumbo is one of those employers: “It is a very painful situation at the moment. Our employees have to work very hard to fill all the gaps.” Mary Wan of Action Care is also suffering from a staff shortage. ”It’s hard for us to get the schedules done. It’s hard to come up with a solution for that.”

‘Out of the box’

Marianne Wellerd of the municipality of Eindhoven sees possibilities despite the shortages. “We’ve seen cab drivers who couldn’t drive anymore because of the corona. They changed course and are now administrative workers, and there are many more examples like that.”

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.