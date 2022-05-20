Thunder storms predicted this afternoon

The weather warning has been scaled down to yellow for Brabant and Gelderland while that remains orange for Limburg.

According to the national weather bureau, this afternoon the southeast region will witness some strong thunderstorms with a chance of hail, local wind gusts of 60-75 km/h and heavy precipitation in a short time.

Particularly in South Limburg, there is a risk of (very) heavy wind gusts of over 100 km/h, local flooding and a large hail of 2 cm or more. This can cause damage and danger from falling trees, flying objects and lightning strikes. At the end of the afternoon, the showers will move towards Germany.