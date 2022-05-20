Aegean Airlines a newcomer in Eindhoven airport

On 23 June Eindhoven Airport will welcome the Greek airline Aegean Airlines. Aegean will fly to and from Athens twice a week.

The airport believes that the new flight to the Greek capital will make it easier for passengers to travel to numerous Greek islands and international capitals. Aegean Airlines will operate the flights on Thursdays and Sundays using an Airbus A320-NEO, with room for 174 passengers.

The destination of Athens is interesting for companies in Brainport. In addition, it is also interesting for Greek students and working people who live in Eindhoven and are going to visit family/friends.

Competition

Aegean Airlines will compete with Transavia on the Eindhoven-Athens route. The Dutch budget airline flies six times a week on the same route during the busy summer months.

With the addition of Aegean Airlines, Eindhoven Aiport has a total of 12 airlines. Eindhoven Airport allows for a maximum of 41,500 flights per year. A total of more than 85 destinations are flown to.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.