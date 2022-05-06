Eindhoven commemorates memorial day with theme of Ukraine

The annual commemoration of Memorial Day in the cemetery De Oude Toren was expressly dedicated to the war in Ukraine. Mayor John Jorritsma, among others, paid extensive attention to this.

“While we are commemorating World War II here, countless people are being killed. At this moment an armed struggle is being waged in eleven places around the world.” This is how the mayor began his speech, in which he particularly mentioned the horrors in Ukraine. “A country four hours away by plane, where a few months ago no one thought the war would break out any time soon.”

It was a special gathering. For two years, the ceremony had an unusual format. Because of the corona, no public was allowed to attend. This May 4th, the public again flocked in droves.

