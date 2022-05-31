DDW theme announced for the 2022 edition

‘Get Set’ is the theme of the Dutch Design Week (DDW) 2022. The motto behind this is to start and keep going.

“The main message that ‘Get Set’ carries is that people need to be activated to give everything for the event. Not everything can go as planned or hoped. Director Miriam van der Lubbe doesn’t see this as a problem and adds, “the only mistake we can make is just not starting. So ‘Get Set!’”

“Earlier this year, we organised several meetings with both groups and individual designers from different bodies to talk about the future of the design industry and this year’s edition. The questions ‘How can DDW as a festival best relate to the design field? ‘ and ”How can DDW help designers to create meaningful impact?”, creative director Miriam van der Lubbe explains the choice for the theme.

DDW is the largest design event in Northern Europe. During the week, more than 2600 designers present their work at the end of October.

