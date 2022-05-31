Brabant on code yellow this afternoon

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warns of thunderstorms that will pass over Brabant on Tuesday. Code yellow was issued for a large part of the country this afternoon and a large part of the evening.

Thunderstorms are moving from the southwest to the northeast and wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour can occur. Later in the evening, showers may quieten down. Hail of up to 1 cm could be expected in the centre and south of the Netherlands. Four hundred kilometres of traffic delays and congestion could result due to weather conditions.

Source: KNMI