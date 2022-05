Tickets were issued by the traffic police on Sunday to 600 road users for speeding on the Geldropseweg in Eindhoven.

According to a radar car check, 600 road users exceeded the speed limit of 50km/h. Some cars were recorded well in excess of this limit.

The highest recorded speeds were 92, 94, 97 and 110 kilometers per hour.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Sangeetha Dennis