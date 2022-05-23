Code yellow issued for yet another thunderstorm

Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected on Monday afternoon in

Brabant. Therefore, a code yellow warning has been issued for Brabant and

Limburg by the KNMI (Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute).

Warnings for thunderstorms are issued from 16:00 on Monday afternoon. It is expected that the storm will become less intense after 20:00. There will be a chance of hail. Winds could reach up to sixty to seventy kilometres per hour.

The weather institute has advised people to avoid open water, open areas, and not to shelter under trees. Traffic and outdoor activities will be disturbed by the storm.

The storm is expected to move towards Gelderland and Overijssel from Brabant and Limburg.

Our province also experienced severe thunderstorms last week. Thursday was most intense, with heavy showers and strong winds. Cloud burst-like showers passed from France and Belgium. In Oisterwijk, basements were flooded.

On Friday, bad weather was also expected in the eastern parts of our province. However, this turned out not to be the case. The heaviest showers moved through Limburg to Germany.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Sangeetha Dennis