Stages for King’s Day scaffolded

Eindhoven is preparing for King’s Day. In various places in the city centre people are working hard to get everything ready for the national holiday. Stages are being built on Stadhuisplein and at the Paterskerk, among others.

The party will be celebrated as usual, after two corona years. The party is once again on a large scale, with dance parties and large stages. Last year, King’s Day in Eindhoven was limited to small-scale activities in districts and neighborhoods, in addition to the visit of the royal family.

Flea markets

Eindhoven residents can enjoy Wednesday at flea markets scattered throughout the city. The Oranjemarkt in Stadswandelpark, with hundreds of stands, is particularly noteworthy. In addition, there are smaller flea markets scattered throughout the city, such as Woensel-Zuid.

Festivals Apart from flea markets, there are also various festivals for partygoers. For example, Royal Dutch is a traditional audience gathering at the Stadhuisplein that starts the night before. Tony Junior, The Partysquad, and DJ La Fuente, among others, take the stage. In addition, Kingsnight ‘n Day on Lichtplein and King-S on Strip-S offer visitors to the festival in Eindhoven the necessary choice. No stage at Markt, but at Paterskerk The Markt in Eindhoven will not be holding a King’s Day festival this year. As a replacement, a two-day event will take place on the square in front of the Paterskerk on Vestdijk. Artists including 2 Brothers On The 4th Floor, Wilbert Pigmans and Danny Froger will be there. Catering entrepreneurs think that terraces are more lucrative than a festival on the Marktplein. Before the corona pandemic, in 2019, King’s Day in Eindhoven attracted 120,000 visitors. source: Studio040 translated by: Vesna