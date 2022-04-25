Crowds at Eindhoven Airport almost back at pre-corona level

The first days of the May holiday see the return of the familiar traffic density at Eindhoven Airport. And that is for the first time since corona took hold of the world in 2020.

Eindhoven Airport has announced that it transports approximately 100,000 passengers per week. This means that the number of travelers calling at the airport is almost back to the level of before the corona crisis. At peak times, the number of travellers can even be just as high.

Due to the increasing pressure, waiting times can also increase, Eindhoven Airport says. This is also due to the fact that the airport is understaffed. During the corona crisis, many airport employees were looking for new jobs, resulting in the current shortage of staff. Eindhoven Airport calls on travellers to check in online in advance and to reserve a parking space to avoid delays as much as possible. source: Studio040 translated by: Vesna