Top bakers compete for the title of ‘master’ at Summa

From 2 to 4 May, Summa College in Eindhoven will conduct a masters exam for bakers. This will be a stage for bakers who want to put the predicate ‘master’ in front of their name.

Master’s title for bakers

The master’s exam is held only once every three years. Well-known pastry chefs – bakers specialised in making sweets and delicacies – such as Róbert van Beckhoven from Heel Holland Bakt and Hidde de Brabander from 24Kitchen, have the title to their name.

At the beginning of May, four names will be added to the list. Two boulangeries (bakers specialised in bread) and two pastry chefs will take part in the practical exam. Bas Gommans and Reindert Hameeteman are aiming for the title of Master Boulanger. “By obtaining the title of Master Boulanger, I want to show young people how wonderful the baking profession is, in which there is much to be gained,” says Gommans.

The pastry chefs, Hans Peter Winter and Menno Spataro, are also tackling the difficult exam with great courage. “My aim is always to go for the highest achievable result. The coolest thing to do is to share knowledge and keep developing myself and my team,” says Spataro.

Dedication

The exam is organised by the Masters Association. Reginald Weeber, chairman of the Association, said he was happy that the master exams could take place. “We are super happy that, despite the corona problems and the gruelling preliminary rounds, these four candidates are already showing their masterly dedication. After passing the practical exam, they are showing that they are worthy ambassadors for our wonderful industry.”

source: Studio040

translator: Anitha Sevugan