King’s Day: ban on cans and glasses as well as crowd control measures

“We will keep a close eye on the crowds. For example, there is camera surveillance, we keep track of GPS traffic and we take impression photos at the party locations. There are also guides and large screens that can inform people about crowds. We also receive data from the NS, who know how many people enter the city by train.”

‘Not uncontrollable’

The organization does not expect an unmanageable crowd. Scheepstra: “Nowadays there are events in many cities during King’s Day. Look at Aquabest, where 40,000 people are expected. Or Breda, where a lot of people go. There will be queues, but no dangerous situations.”

Can ban

In addition to measures against large crowds, a glasses and can ban will also apply on Wednesday. For example, there is a ‘turnover point’ at the station, where travellers can pour drinks from cans or glasses into plastic cups.