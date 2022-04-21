Private sector rental prices rise fastest in Eindhoven

Rents in the private housing sector in Eindhoven have risen the fastest of the major Dutch cities. However, the prices in Eindhoven are lower than in other large cities.

Residents of Eindhoven paid an average of 16.90 euros per square metre in the first quarter of 2022 in the commercial rental sector. That is slightly lower than tenants in Rotterdam and The Hague had to pay, where prices per square metre were just above 17 euros.

Prices are considerably higher in Amsterdam and Utrecht. In the first quarter of this year, tenants there paid 24.30 euros and 19.55 euros per square metre respectively.

Prices rose the most in Eindhoven. Compared to a year earlier, rents rose by an average of 11.7 percent. In the other major cities, the price increase was between 4.6 and 8.6 percent.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani