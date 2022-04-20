Lightyear will offer 5000 cars via sharing platform MyWheels from 2025

Car-sharing platform MyWheels will offer Lightyear cars (Model Two) to its users from 2025. Lightyear, the Helmond high-tech company developing the world’s first long-distance solar car, has entered into a partnership with The Sharing Group to supply 5,000 Lightyear Two cars to car-sharing platform MyWheels.

The Lightyear Two is the first market model of Lightyear. However, from 2023, Lightyear’s first limited-edition or statement model, the Lightyear One, will also be offered via the platform. The car will go into production at the end of the summer and will be delivered at the end of the year. ‘Loyal members’ of MyWheels could use the car through a promotion.

“The future of mobility is not just about the vehicle itself, but also about the way we use it. The car-sharing concept is an example of how the market is evolving to find new, more sustainable ways to keep people mobile without owning a car themselves. By offering Lightyear cars via a car-sharing service such as MyWheels, we can carry out our mission faster and more efficiently,” expresses Lex Hoefsloot, co-founder and CEO of Lightyear.

Karina Tiekstra, CEO of MyWheels: “MyWheels is strongly committed to electrification and fifty per cent of the shared car fleet is already electric. With the arrival of Lightyear on the platform, our users will get to experience the future of mobility firsthand.”

Lightyear has announced that it expects the Lightyear Two to be on the market from 2024/2025 at a starting price of 30,000 euros.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

Source: The sharing group, Light year and Studio040