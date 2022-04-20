ASML can not meet demand for chip machines

ASML cannot meet the enormous demand for chip machines. The Veldhoven-based tech company has noticed that the demand for machines is enormous and that its own production capacity is lagging behind.

The company’s top management announced this on Wednesday during the presentation of the quarterly figures. To combat the capacity problems, ASML wants to expand as quickly as possible in the coming years. “We think it is necessary. The demand is increasing significantly. We expect this industry to more than double this decade. We want to be ready for that,” says Roger Dassen, top executive at ASML.

Smartphones and navigation

There is a worldwide shortage of chips for applications such as smartphones and navigation systems. The call for ASML machines is therefore great. This year, the company expects to post another record year, especially if steps can be taken to scale up capacity. Dassen: “We expect to grow by about 20 per cent. We are now completely sold out and running at maximum capacity.”

In the first quarter of this year, ASML posted lower sales than in the same period last year. In the first quarter ASML sold 3.5 billion euros worth of machines for chips. A year earlier this was still about 4.4 billion euros. Still, the signals for substantial growth this year are green.

Source: Studio040