Two garages closed after drug discovery

In Eindhoven, two garages on the Winterjanstraat and the Pippelingstraat have been closed by order from the municipality. Drugs were previously found in these places.

During an inspection of the garage on the Winterjanstraat at the end of last year, the police found a very large amount of hard drugs. According to the police, the location served as a drug production site. The box must be closed for a year. During the check on the Pippelingstraat in February, the police found a lot of soft drugs. According to the police, the garage was a storage place for soft drugs and necessary goods. This garage must be closed for six months.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani