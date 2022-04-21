Eindhoven focuses on ‘Night Council’ for more vibrant nightlife

Eindhoven is to establish a so-called ‘Night Council’. This committee will ensure that the night culture in the city can develop further.

The council also partly takes over the work of night mayor Siem Nozza. He will be stepping down after four years. Nozza was a member of the Eindhoven Night Collective. It is a foundation with broad representation from the sector.

Conclusions

The collective concludes that there is still a lot of work to be done to make the nightlife more vibrant and to put Eindhoven on the map. This is also apparent from a survey of 500 people in the city, says the foundation. Less than half of the respondents experience nightlife in the city as lively. In general, internationals don’t highly rate the available nightlife.

To stimulate the Eindhoven nightlife, Eindhoven Night Collective will start a Night Council. This will act as an independent advisory body to the foundation. Themes such as diversity, festivals, nightclubs, safety and regulations will be discussed. The committee still needs to be formed.

Night mayor

In recent years, the night culture theme has received increasing attention in the city. This includes a trial with later opening hours and an initiative proposal in the city council for more options and variety on offer.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani