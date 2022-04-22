Reinoud Lavrijsen from TU/e voted best Lecturer in the country

The Interstedelijk Studenten Overleg has named Reinoud Lavrijsen as Lecturer of the Year 2022. The associate professor at the Faculty of Applied Physics of TU/e won the national title on Wednesday.

Lavrijsen also receives a grant of €25 thousand to spend on educational innovation.

Last year Lavrijsen became the best Master lecturer at TU/e. On Wednesday, he received the national title. The Interstedelijk Studenten Overleg (ISO) organizes this event every year to celebrate good teaching. The prize was awarded in Utrecht.

Happy

Lavrijsen says he is very happy: “I think I became Teacher of the Year 2022 by facilitating different learning styles and letting the students experiment with them. I invited the students to critically spar with me as a teacher about this. My subjects continuously change to the best learning path for the students. At the same time, I am thereby educating critical-thinking and confident students that we so desperately need.”

Comenius Network

In addition to an honorary title, a physical trophy and an educational grant of €25,000, the Teacher of the Year also receives a place on the board of the Comenius Network for one year. This network brings together winners of Comenius grants and motivated educational innovators to share experiences and knowledge about education and educational innovation.

