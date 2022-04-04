Frank Lammers plays a young Ferry Bouman in Undercover spin-off

Good news for the fans of Frank Lammers. For Netflix, he once again takes on the role of Ferry Bouman, in a series based on the hit Undercover. The spin-off is called Ferry: The Series, the streaming service announces. It is about Bouman’s early days as a drugs manufacturer.

The spin-off shows how narco king Ferry Bouman gained a foothold in the Brabant underworld as a novice XTC manufacturer.

Young Ferry

Lammers will play a younger version of the Ferry in the movie Ferry that was released last year. Many well-known characters from Undercover return in the spin-off. Leading actors Frank Lammers and Elise Schaap are definitely in. Netflix does not as yet wish to disclose what other actors may return.

The new series is set in the time after the film. Ferry already knows his great love Daniëlle and her brother Lars. “With Ferry: The Series we go back in time”, says lead actor Lammers. “Besides the fact that I am also very curious how Ferry became Ferry, this is a wonderful way to stay young.”

It is not yet known when the filming starts or when the series will be on TV or on the streaming service.

source: Omroep Brabant

translated by : Vesna