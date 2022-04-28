Eindhoven looks back on a successful King’s Day: “I’m already looking forward to next year!”

King’s Day is over and everyone in Eindhoven’s city centre is busy winding down. With over 135 thousand visitors, the city can speak of a successful day. “I really enjoyed it, it was so nice!”

Ruud Bakker, chairman of King’s Day Eindhoven, also praises the course of the celebration. “Not only was the atmosphere great, but only one arrest has taken place and the medical team had to intervene very little.” Bakker has been looking forward to it for a long time. “Certainly after the corona years, it really feels nice to fully celebrate the party again.”

‘Pleasantly busy’

While many Eindhoven residents walk through the city looking lively, you see a few in orange clothing or with red-white-blue make-up on their cheeks. They’ve had busy days, but they start to glow when they think about the party. “I thoroughly enjoyed it, it was really fun. I would have liked it to last all week.” Eindhoven was packed, but that didn’t spoil the fun according to the partygoers. “It was indeed very busy, but you got a full load of fun in return. It was ‘pleasantly busy.'”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani