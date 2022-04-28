Jorritsma asks for understanding for the arrival of asylum seekers on Kanaaldijk

Mayor Jorritsma has made an urgent appeal to residents and companies on Kanaaldijk-Zuid. This is regarding the arrival of asylum seekers. “The choice of this location shows how dire the situation is.”

His appeal comes in response to criticism from entrepreneurs. They felt they were not taken seriously by the municipality. “There has been no consultation. We were only informed after it was decided,” said Bjorn Seerden of the entrepreneurs’ association.

The mayor says that the decision was not taken lightly. “It is a special time. A large group of people in very sad circumstances have to be helped.” He also mentions the social aspect of the city. ”We are a social city that takes many forms. We can be proud of that.”

At the moment, another location is being sought. “As promised, we will immediately start looking for and preparing another location.” Jorritsma also assures that order will be maintained. The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) will operate the location. Together with the municipality, the police, and local residents will ensure that nuisance experienced by people is kept to a minimum.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani