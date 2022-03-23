Syrian refugees at work in Muziekgebouw: “I want to get to know many people”

Good for the integration, but it also helps the personnel shortage in the cultural sector. Recently, a group of status holders has been active in the Eindhoven Muziekgebouw. “I would like to learn the language here”.

Ali and Omar, both refugees from Syria and now three years in the Netherlands, are enjoying themselves at Muziekgebouw Eindhoven. For now, they work as volunteers, but a paid job is in the offing. Ali checks the tickets at the entrance, Omar takes the coats in the cloakroom.

“I would like to have more contact with people. I want to learn the language”, Ali says. Omar: “The atmosphere here is good. The people are nice. Everything is good to learn here. It is a good experience for me”.

Integration

It is the first time that Muziekgebouw calls on status holders. With this project, the stage wants to give refugees with a residence status a chance on the labour market. It is also good for integration, according to the cultural institution.

“In these times, I think it is very important that we pay attention to diversity. At the same time, they actually help us with the staff shortage in the hospitality sector. That way the knife cuts both ways and there are only winners”, Marijke de Groot, coordinator at the Muziekgebouw, says.

Refugee Team

In the project, the music venue works together with the Refugee Team, an organisation that helps status holders in the south of the Netherlands to find work, among other things.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob