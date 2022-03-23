Reception sites for Ukrainian refugees in the city known

The locations for the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Eindhoven are known. The municipality has designated eight locations where refugees can go.

In total there should be room for 750 refugees in Eindhoven. Earlier it was announced that there will be locations on Strausslaan, Claralaan, Kronehoefstraat and Luchthavenweg. On Broodberglaan there will be a school for Ukrainian children who have to go to primary or secondary school.

In addition to these locations, there will also be reception facilities at Park Glorieux on Geldropseweg, ‘Gezellenhuis’ on Edisonstraat, Kastanjelaan and on General Horocksstraat. These locations can also be used for a longer period of time. The other locations are in principle available for only six months.

At the moment, some 310 Ukrainians are housed at locations in Eindhoven and suburbs. 240 of them are staying at the various reception centres in Eindhoven. In addition, some 170 Ukrainians have been received by private individuals in the city.

Starters and status holders

The municipality says that the reception of refugees comes on top of the enormous housing shortage that is plaguing Eindhoven. That is why the municipality is investing in extra housing. “In the coming months, we will start to realise relocatable houses on a large scale in order to meet the task not only for the Ukrainian refugees, but also for the status holders, starters, students and labour migrants who are urgently looking for a house”, the municipality writes.

Host families

In addition, the Municipality of Eindhoven wants to give people who want to accommodate refugees the opportunity to do so. A host family can appeal to the *’hospita-regeling’ (hospice arrangement) for taking in a Ukrainian family. People on welfare who want to host a family do not have to meet the cost sharing standard.

Living allowance

Finally, the municipality announces that on a national level work is being done on living allowance for Ukrainians. Until this is arranged, the municipality will take on this task. This way Ukrainian refugees can receive €60 a week.

In total, the reception of Ukrainians in the city costs about €3.800,000. These costs are fully reimbursed by the national government.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

* Hospice arrangement: renting out vacant rooms to one adult (student) with a maximum of two children. (For more information on the renting out of rooms have a look at the website of Eindhoven Municipality.)