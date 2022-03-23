Miriam van der Lubbe at helm of Dutch Design Week

Miriam van der Lubbe is the new creative boss during the upcoming Dutch Design Week. The designer will be responsible for the content of the programme of the prestigious event in Eindhoven.

“I work a lot with all kinds of stakeholders. From the business world to cultural organisations and governments. With this experience and network, I hope to be able to play a connecting role within the design community. I am proud to start working for the Dutch Design Week”, Van der Lubbe says.

A lot of experience

Van der Lubbe is a well-known name in the design world. She studied at the University of Art and Design in Helsinki, the Sandberg Institute in Amsterdam, TU Delft and the Design Academy in Eindhoven. Twenty years ago, she was also at the cradle of the Dutch Design Week, which has now grown into a nine-day festival with international allure.

Better world

Van der Lubbe says she thinks it’s important that the design community strives for improvements in the world. “More than ever, as a community we are busy shaping the future and trying to contribute to a better world”.

The DDW is from 22 to 30 October.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob