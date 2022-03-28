Milieudefensie protests at Eindhoven Airport: ‘Airport must reduce emissions quickly’

Milieudefensie (Friends of the Earth Netherlands) will protest at Eindhoven Airport on Tuesday. The organisation calls on the airport to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

About thirty large companies have been notified by Milieudefensie that they must take decisive action in order to reach a reduction of by 45 percent by 2030. Earlier, the organisation already took Shell to court to force the company to come up with firm climate plans. Now Milieudefensie does the same for other polluters. One of those polluters is Schiphol Group. Eindhoven Airport is a subsidiary of this group. Milieudefensie activists will be standing at the airport with large banners on Tuesday.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna