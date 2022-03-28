Petition: Eindhoven must choose a female mayor

Eindhoven has to opt for a female mayor this year, to succeed John Jorritsma. That is the call of an online petition.

According to the Eindhoven initiator Anne Regelt, it is high time that the city opted for a female first citizen. Eindhoven has never had a ‘burgher mother’ before.

‘No Johan, but Fatima or Emma’

‘There have been 47 mayors named Johan in Eindhoven, but never a Fatima, Rachida or Emma. A female mayor as a role model for all girls and women. Women can ensure equal opportunities for everyone from an influential position. Gender equality in politics has been proven to lead to better outcomes and trust,” reads the petition, which has been signed more than 100 times.

Campaign

The appeal is addressed to anyone who has a direct influence on the appointment of a new mayor. This concerns politicians in the municipal council, the King’s Commissioner and the Minister of the Interior. In addition to an online petition, a campaign has been launched called ‘Choose her after 500 years. This is both online, and in-person, with the distribution of posters in Eindhoven.

Departure

John Jorritsma announced last October that he wished to stop. He will hand over the baton to his successor in September. The municipality recently conducted a survey among residents to find out what kind of mayor they would like to have for the city.

Translated by: Beena Arunraj