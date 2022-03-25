Low-income families get help to pay the rising energy bill

Eindhoven is allocating €180 per low-income household to help pay the steeply rising energy bill.

In addition, there is a contribution from the state. This makes €800 available for the same households. The municipality will pay these contributions. It is a one-time arrangement. The municipality is also making an energy voucher worth €70 available via the Meedoenbijdrage (participatory contribution).

The municipality of Eindhoven announces that people on welfare shall receive the money automatically. People who do not receive a Meedoenbijdrage but who do have a low income, for example, because they receive unemployment benefits or have to live on an old-age pension, do have to apply for the contribution themselves.

Two parts

The municipality transfers the money in two parts. people known to the Municipality will receive the first part in early April. The second part comes at the end of August. For people who have yet to apply, the money is transferred later.

Incidentally, the contribution of €800 is not for everyone. People under 21, students, people in a residential institution, and the homeless are not on this list.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.